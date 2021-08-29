Concerns have been made over a ‘death trap’ intersection.

Two individuals were killed or critically injured this year at a dangerous junction in Southport, which has been dubbed a “death trap.”

Two cars were flipped on their roofs near the intersection of Cemetery Road and Portland Street last month in two separate instances.

The two incidences happened just three days apart, with one involving a man in his 70s who was transported to the hospital with “serious” injuries.

According to police reports, six persons have been killed or seriously injured (KSIs) at the intersection in the last two years.

Merseyside Police stated it was unable to verify the amount of damage-only collisions reported to them, writing: “Only injury crashes are properly documented by Merseyside Police.” Any collision that simply results in damage will be documented in an incident log if it is reported.

“In many circumstances, incident logging records are not explicit as to the geographical location of the incident, which is dependent on the individual reporting the incident.

“Because many locations only have one road name, it is impossible to tell if a collision was caused by the junction unless it is clearly indicated in the incident log.”

In 2018, a police van was flipped onto its roof after colliding with a cab. This was not recorded in the document handed to The Washington Newsday since there was no major injury.

“It’s ridiculous,” one concerned Walnut Street homeowner, who lives just around the corner from the intersection, told The Washington Newsday. I’m not sure what causes folks to crash so frequently at that particular intersection, but it seems to happen once a month or so.

“It’s a death trap,” says the narrator. I hope that something is done in the future; I’m not sure what that will be, but something must be done.”