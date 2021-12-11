Concerns for a 12-year-old child who has been missing for 24 hours.

The search for a young girl who was last seen in Sefton about 24 hours ago is still on.

Lexi Maddock, 12, was last seen around 4.25 p.m. yesterday at her home in Seaforth (Friday, December 10).

Merseyside Police say they are doing “extensive inquiries” to find the missing girl.

She has a pale complexion and blue eyes and is characterized as white, 5ft 1in tall, with blonde collar-length wavy hair and a pale complexion.

Lexi has a Liverpool twang to her voice.

The 12-year-old was last spotted wearing a black bubble jacket, a dark grey top, black leggings, and a pair of multicolored sneakers.

Lexi is a regular visitor to Runcorn, particularly Runcorn Shopping City.

Her whereabouts are still being investigated by the police.

People are advised to contact Merseyside Police via their online form here if they see her.

You can also report missing people through social media, including @MerPolCC on Twitter, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, 101, or 116 000.

