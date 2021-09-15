Concerns are increasing in Liverpool over a “tough winter.”

Liverpool’s public health officials have reacted to the government’s NHS fall and winter strategy, warning that the city has a rough winter ahead.

They anticipate the next three months will be difficult not only for the general population, but also for those working on the frontlines in the NHS and social care, with Covid-19 rates continuing high and seasonal illnesses like flu and norovirus on the way.

The Government has now approved their five-pillar approach for dealing with Covid-19 and fall and winter diseases, with schools reopening and many more people returning to work.

Boris Johnson backs Covid-19’s winter strategy.

Lockdowns haven’t been ruled out in the future, but they’re being billed as a last resort.

The goal is to increase vaccine uptake for everyone who is eligible, so first and second doses will continue for those aged 16 and older, with single doses beginning next week for those aged 12 to 15.

A ‘booster’ vaccine for the over 50s, individuals with underlying health concerns, and those working on the frontline of health and social care services will be administered after six months, with the NHS contacting those who are eligible when the time is right.

In addition, the seasonal flu vaccine will be available starting next month.

“None of us wants to see prolonged interruptions to our lives, or even go back to the lockdown that we faced last winter – and the best way to prevent that from happening is for us all to take simple precautions,” said Cllr Frazer Lake, Cabinet Member for Social Care and Health.

“The reality is that there are still far too many individuals in Liverpool who haven’t been double-jabbed to protect themselves and others, so if you haven’t, I urge you to do it immediately.

“We all know that respiratory infections put a strain on the NHS every winter, and it is critical that we all do our part to safeguard it as much as possible.”

“There is a temptation to feel that life has returned to normal, but it actually hasn’t because the virus is still present,” said Matthew Ashton, Director of Public Health for Liverpool.

