Concerns are mounting for a gregarious guy who has been missing from his West Kirby home since August 8.

Wendy Connor, Piero Bonifazi’s landlord, last saw him in his room on Saturday. Wendy, who has rented a room to Piero for three years, claims he hasn’t returned her or his friends’ calls or texts since then.

Piero’s black electric bike was still there when Wendy went out on Sunday morning. His bike was gone when she returned, but no clothes or toothbrush appeared to have been taken, she added.

Piero, a 5′ 8″ Italian man with sparse grey-white hair who sells the Big Issue outside Morrisons in West Kirby, has been missing since then.

“I’m terribly sad,” Wendy told The Washington Newsday. I’d like to know where he is. Isn’t it just a terribly stressful time? I’m really frustrated because I don’t think we’re getting anywhere.”

Chris Hazlehurst, 74, Piero’s nine-year acquaintance, described him as a nice and caring man who always had a story to share.

Chris told The Washington Newsday about her anxiety for Piero, saying, “I’m feeling rather disturbed by it, since he has done this sort of stuff before.” However, he usually responds to me within a few days.”

Wendy agreed, telling The Washington Newsday that Piero, who is from Rome, generally informs her when he is leaving and when he will return.

Piero’s pals and she know very little about his past. Chris claims to have operated a restaurant in London where he was married with a son decades ago, whereas Wendy claims he has no bank account.

Piero has been reported missing, according to Merseyside Police, according to The Washington Newsday.

Any sightings of Piero should be reported to Merseyside Police at www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/report-sighting-of-missing-person-form/, or any other information should be reported to Merseyside Police at @MerPolCC, 101, or Missing People at 116 000.