Concerns are growing that some unemployed people have given up looking for work as job postings remain stable.

Despite a surge in job ads and nationwide efforts to fill openings, concerns are increasing that some of the country’s unemployed have given up seeking for work as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Associated Press.

While the near-record number of available positions has remained stable, data indicates that hiring has slowed in the last two months.

According to a Labor Department report released earlier this month, the jobless rate dropped from 5.2 percent to 4.8 percent in October. According to the Associated Press, the change was due in part to more Americans finding work, but it was also due to 180,000 fewer people looking for work in September, meaning they weren’t classified unemployed.

In September, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and other authorities had hoped that the reopening of schools, together with the corresponding reduction in child care needs, would encourage more people to look for job.

According to the Associated Press, the nationwide enhanced unemployment benefit that was delivered to beneficiaries during the epidemic also ended in September, but neither adjustment has helped the number of persons filling jobs meet the number of unfilled opportunities.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Last week, the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits hit a new low since the epidemic began, indicating that layoffs are dwindling as businesses try to hang on to their employees.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that unemployment claims fell 6,000 to 290,000 last week, the third consecutive reduction. This is the lowest number of persons that have applied for benefits since the pandemic began on March 14, 2020. Jobless aid applications, which normally reflect the rate of layoffs, have progressively declined from around 900,000 in January.

Because retirements have increased so swiftly since COVID-19 hit, Christopher Waller, a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, stated on Tuesday that 2 million of the 22 million jobs lost to the pandemic may not return anytime soon.

The number of Americans getting unemployment benefits continues to decline, according to a data released by the Labor Department on Thursday. According to the most recent data available, 3.3 million persons got unemployment benefits in the week of October 2, down from 3.6 million the week before.

Nearly 24 million people were receiving jobless benefits a year ago.

Around 7 million people lost their unemployment payments. This is a condensed version of the information.