Concerns are growing over a high school quiz about drug dealing called “Murdering Rednecks in Minivans.”

Parents in Kings Mountain, North Carolina, are outraged by a high school exam that includes questions about illegal drugs and murder.

The test was apparently for an economics class, and it quizzed students about situations including trafficking methamphetamine and founding “an assassination firm that specializes in murdering rednecks in minivans.”

Parents informed WSOC-TV, a Charlotte-based ABC affiliate, that they discovered of the quiz being used at Kings Mountain High School on Wednesday. Following up with WSOC-TV, a school board member stated he was aware of the parents’ concerns and that the superintendent is looking into the situation.

“If Josh is seeking to become a drug dealer, he is going to require certain equipment like glassware to produce his meth,” according to one question on the test. “Would glassware be one of the four components of production?”

Another hypothetical scenario in the question asks students to consider production considerations for selling meth over the holidays “under the advertisement Merry Christmeth.”

“Our children are constantly exposed to this. What’s the point of putting it out there at school? Gwen Blanton, a parent, told WSOC-TV reporter Dave Faherty, “I believe it’s uncalled for.”

On Thursday, WSOC-TV journalist DaShawn Brown tweeted about the station’s article about the quiz at Kings Mountain High School.

“We are also looking toward making sure teaching materials appropriately align with the curriculum and reflect the school’s values,” the Cleveland County School District said in a statement to WSOC-TV.

On Friday, Robert Queen, the chairman of the Cleveland County School District’s board of education, responded to this website’s request for comment. “We are aware of the quiz,” he stated in an email. Our superintendent is looking into the matter and will deal with it in accordance with Board policy.”

This website also reached out to the school’s superintendent for comment, but received no response in time for publishing.

