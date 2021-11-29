Concerns are growing for a young teen who has been missing for weeks.

Concern is mounting for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly a month.

Devondre Medford, a Nuneaton native, was last seen on Saturday, October 30th.

After being reported missing by police, he was last seen at Blaenau Ffestiniog train station in North Wales at around 3.55pm.

Devondre, a native of Warwickshire, has been residing in Chester’s Saughall neighborhood.

The juvenile has ties to Southport and Cheshire, according to police, and is “known to frequent Birkenhead.”

The 15-year-old is described as black, standing at 5′ 6″ tall with a slender physique and spoke with a Southern drawl.

Devondre had also been reported missing on September 25 prior to his sighting last month, and Merseyside Police had already appealed for information.

“A number of enquiries have been conducted in a bid to find Devondre, so far to no effect, and we are worried for his welfare,” Inspector Paul Heatley stated at the time.

“We suspect Devondre may have traveled to the Southport area of Merseyside and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen him.”

“I’d also ask Devondre, or anyone with information on his whereabouts, to get in touch with us right away.”

Officers are requesting anyone who sees Devondre or knows anything about his whereabouts to contact them.

Any sightings of Devondre should be reported to @MerPolCC, 101, or the charity Missing People on 116 000 via: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/report-sighting-of-missing-person-form/ or any other information to: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/report-sighting-of-missing

