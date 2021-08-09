Concerns are growing for a teen who has been missing since July 10.

For about a month, a teenage kid has been missing from his home.

Sonny Skelhorn, 14 years old, has been missing since July 10th. He was last seen around 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 29 on Hillside Road in Kirkby.

He is described as being white, 5ft 8in tall, thin, with dark brown hair cropped short on the back and sides and blue eyes. He has a Liverpool accent and is frequently seen around the Huyton region.

He was last spotted wearing dark clothing. READ MORE: Fury as selfish drivers build city center “vehicle park”

Sonny’s whereabouts have police “extremely anxious.”

If you see him, please use this link to report him. You can also contact 101 or the charity Missing People on 116 000, or follow @MerPolCC on Twitter.

Visit for the most up-to-date information and breaking headlines.

Follow us on Twitter – the official Liverpool Newsday Twitter account – for real-time updates.

We’re also on – the Liverpool The Washington Newsday’s must-see news, stories, videos, and photos throughout the day.