Concerns are growing for a teen kid who has been missing for a week.

The search for a 16-year-old Southport teenager who has been missing for a week is intensifying.

Paul Pilson-Campbell was last seen in Southport on Monday, August 2.

He was dressed in black, with a black bubble jacket and a black man bag on his back.

The adolescent is 5ft 7in tall, slender, and has shoulder-length brown, wavy hair, blue eyes, and a Liverpool accent. He might now have shaved, short hair.

Paul has ties to the communities of Netherton, Bootle, and Preston.

Anyone with knowledge is encouraged to contact the police.

Any sightings of Paul should be reported to Merseyside Police.

Alternatively, you may contact @MerPolCC on Twitter, 101, or Missing People on 116 000 with any other information.