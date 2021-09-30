Concerns are growing for a missing adolescent who may be in Merseyside.

The search for a missing 15-year-old in Merseyside is intensifying.

Devondre Medford, a Nuneaton native who had lately relocated to Chester’s Saughall neighborhood, went missing on Saturday, September 25.

He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, blue tracksuit bottoms, and dark and light grey Nike trainers at 6 p.m.

The 15-year-old is described as being black, standing roughly 5′ 4″ tall, with a slender body, short black hair, and brown eyes.

“A number of enquiries have been launched in an attempt to locate Devondre, but to no effect, and we are worried for his welfare,” said Inspector Paul Heatley.

“We suspect Devondre may have traveled to the Southport area of Merseyside and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen him.

“I would also ask Devondre, or anyone with information on his whereabouts, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can call Cheshire Police on 101 and reference IML 1093539, or report it online at https://www.cheshire.police.uk/ro/report.

