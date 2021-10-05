Concerns are growing for a missing 11-year-old child.

Concerns are mounting for an 11-year-old Runcorn child who went missing over the weekend.

Thomas Robinson, 11, was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit with the hood up at his home on Sunday, October 11 at approximately middy.

White, 4ft 2in height, slim body, short blonde/light brown hair, and blue eyes are mentioned as the boy’s features.

As a result of a police plea for information, a man was found deceased after being hit by a car.

Thomas is known to frequent Seaforth’s Bowersdale Park.

“We are growing concerned about Thomasâ€TM whereabouts,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson stated.

“Please report any sightings of him to: https://crowd.in/1Klwbw or to @MerPolCC, 101, or the charity Missing People on 116 000.”

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.