Concerns are growing for a lady who was last seen six days ago in a hospital.

Police are becoming increasingly anxious about the whereabouts of a lady who was last seen six days ago in a hospital.

Sarah Rugen, 37, was last seen on September 29 at Arrowe Park Hospital in Wirral.

She is characterized as white, with long shoulder-length blonde hair, a thin body, and a height of 5ft 3 inches.

Sarah was last spotted wearing a fuzzy black sliders, burgundy leggings, and a black, red, and white jumper.

Anyone who has seen Sarah, who is known to frequent the Wirral and may have ties to Kent, is requested to contact the police.

“Please share and help us identify a 37-year-old woman from Liverpool who is missing from home,” a Merseyside Police spokeswoman said in a plea for information regarding Sarah’s whereabouts.

“Sarahâ€TMs whereabouts are becoming increasingly concerning to us.

“Please report any sightings of her to @MerPolCC, 101, or the charity Missing People on 116 000 via: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/report-sighting-of-missing-person-form/ or any other information to: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/report-sighting-of-missing-person