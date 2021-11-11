Concerns are growing for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen in Allerton.

Isabel Tierney, 17, was last seen approximately 2 p.m. on November 11 in the Allerton area.

Merseyside Police describe her as white, 5ft 3in tall, thin build, with shoulder-length brown hair. She has a Liverpool twang to her voice.

She was last spotted wearing a red coat and black pants.

Merseyside Police have expressed worry regarding her safety and have asked for the public’s assistance in finding her.

Any sightings of Isabel should be reported to @MerPolCC, 101, or the charity Missing People on 116 000 (https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/report-sighting-of-missing-person-form/).

