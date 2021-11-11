The Washington Newsday
Isabel Tierney, 17, was last seen in the Allerton area

Concerns are growing for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen in Allerton.

Isabel Tierney, 17, was last seen approximately 2 p.m. on November 11 in the Allerton area.

Merseyside Police describe her as white, 5ft 3in tall, thin build, with shoulder-length brown hair. She has a Liverpool twang to her voice.

She was last spotted wearing a red coat and black pants.

Merseyside Police have expressed worry regarding her safety and have asked for the public’s assistance in finding her.

Merseyside Police said in a statement: "Please share and assist us in locating Isabel Tierney, a missing adolescent.

Any sightings of Isabel should be reported to @MerPolCC, 101, or the charity Missing People on 116 000 (https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/report-sighting-of-missing-person-form/).

