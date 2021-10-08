Concerns are growing for a 15-year-old girl who has gone missing from her home.

As a teenager remains missing in Merseyside, police are becoming ‘increasingly concerned.’

Georgia Mitchell, a resident of Bootle, has been missing since last week.

On Saturday, October 2, the 15-year-old was last seen on Quigley Avenue in Bootle.

Officers have released a photo of the teen in the hopes that members of the public will report any sightings.

Georgia is described as white, 5ft 5in tall, with dark brown shoulder length hair and a medium body.

She was last spotted wearing a jacket with blue denim trousers and black slip-on sneakers when she was last seen.

She has been spotted in Sefton, Bootle, and Netherton.

“Please share and help us discover a 15-year-old girl from Bootle who is missing from home,” a Merseyside police spokesperson said.

"We're getting worried about Georgia's location." Please report any sightings of her to the Missing Person Unit on 0151 777 3600, @MerPolCC, contact 101, or the charity Missing People on 116 000 via https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/report-sighting-of-missing-person-form/ or any other information to the Missing Person Unit on 0151 777 3600, @MerPolCC, contact 101, or the charity Miss