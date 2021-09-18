Concerns are growing about an 11-year-old child who has been missing since yesterday afternoon.

AJ Deary was last seen near his home in Kensington at around 4.15pm on Friday, September 17, and Merseyside Police have stated they are “increasingly worried” about his whereabouts, releasing a photo of the kid with a plea for information.

AJ is described as Caucasian, skinny frame, mousey brown hair in a bowl cut, and 4ft 10in in height, and is known to visit the Croxteth district of Liverpool.

He was last spotted wearing black Nike trainers and Berghaus trousers and jacket.

“Please share and help us discover missing 11-year-old child AJ Deary,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

