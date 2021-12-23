Concerns are growing about a 16-year-old girl who was last spotted in a Home Bargains uniform.

The search for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen in a park more than a month ago is intensifying.

Chelsea O’Toole was last seen around 2.30pm on November 17, 2021 at Countess Park in Croxteth.

Merseyside Police described her as white, 5ft 3in tall, petite, with long dark collar-length hair and brown eyes.

Chelsea was last spotted wearing a Home Bargains shirt.

Police are continuing their exhaustive search for her, but they are now appealing to the public for assistance.

Please contact Merseyside Police at https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/report-sighting-of-missing-person-form/ if you see her.

You can also contact the Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook, @MerPolCC on Twitter, 101, or Missing People on 116 000.

