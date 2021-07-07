Concerns are growing about a 15-year-old boy who has been missing for ten days.

Police are seeking assistance in locating a missing adolescent.

On June 27, Stephen Skelhorn was last seen in Huyton at 7.05 p.m.

Officers are requesting anyone who may have seen him to contact them ten days after he vanished.

The 15-year-old is described as being of average height and build, with short mousey brown hair and blue eyes.

Stephen was last seen wearing a grey lightweight hooded coat and grey tracksuit pants and carrying a black man bag when he was last spotted.

Merseyside Police said he was known to frequent the Huyton area.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the police on Twitter (@MerPolCC), Facebook (Merseyside Police Contact Centre), or by ringing 101.

You can also report missing people online or by calling the charity Missing People on 116 000.