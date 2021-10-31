Concerns about the survival of the new housing program endorsed by Robbie Fowler.

A legislator has raised concern over the survival of a large property development project funded by Robbie Fowler, a former Liverpool FC star.

Mr. Fowler announced a partnership with developer Elatus for a project called St Anne’s Gardens in February.

In February of last year, a spokeswoman for Mr Fowler told The Washington Newsday that construction would begin in 12 weeks and that the 325-home project would be completed in the autumn of 2021.

Last year, the former Liverpool striker, who is regarded as one of the club’s most famous players, issued a statement saying, “I’m thrilled to announce that I’ve partnered up with Elatus Development Group to create St Anne’s Gardens.”

“I’ve always had a passion for property development, and becoming a part of such a large project would not only help me achieve my personal goals, but will also benefit the Liverpool region.”

Mr Fowler, who grew up in Toxteth, scored 183 goals for Liverpool throughout his playing career and became a cult figure among supporters. Mr Fowler has been reported to own a huge number of properties in the United Kingdom in recent years.

Last year, a scheme representative said that 50 apartments had been sold and that the project would be finished by the end of the year.

The Washington Newsday has been investigating some of the circumstances behind the development on Fox Street in Everton in recent weeks.

We can now reveal the following:

On the site, no new residences have been constructed.

On May 2, 2017, the land’s value climbed by £950,000 in a 24-hour period.

On May 2, 2017, Pointfield Developments Limited sold the site to Pinnacle MC Global Network Limited for £2,350,000.00.

On May 2, 2017, Pinnacle MC Global Network Limited sold the land for £2,380.000.00 to St Anne’s (Liverpool) Limited (‘SAL’).

On May 2, 2017, St Anne’s (Liverpool) Limited sold the site to St Annes Street Limited for £3,300,000.00.

The current proprietors of the site, St Annes Street Limited, filed their accounts three months late, due in April.