Concerns about the Mu variant in New York are premature, according to health officials.

After National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci stated that the virus could break through vaccine-induced antibodies, the Mu strain of COVID-19 prompted worry. The Department of Health and Mental Hygiene in New York City, on the other hand, claimed on Tuesday that Mu has posed significantly less of a threat to the nation’s most populated city than the contagious Delta strain.

According to the New York Daily News, the Mu variety currently accounts for less than 1% of positive COVID tests, a statistic that is significantly lower than the 20% of cases detected in the city in early June.

“There are some concerns about this being more immune system resistant than previous versions, both in terms of vaccines and natural immunity,” city Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi told the Daily News in an address. “The news is more encouraging in terms of what we’re seeing in New York City.”

Chokshi went on to clarify that the Delta variation is still the city’s top priority. Delta is responsible for 98 percent of all new COVID cases reported to the city in the last four weeks, according to the city’s Department of Health.

Mu was discovered in Columbia for the first time in January. Except for Nebraska, it has been found in 49 states in the United States. Alaska had previously been identified as the state with the highest rates, according to this website. Mu was designated as a “variant of interest” by the World Health Organization on August 30.

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, the number of COVID-19 cases in the United States has already surpassed 40 million since the outbreak began. Almost 650,000 people in the United States have died from the disease, and hospitalizations are on the rise as the Delta form spreads predominantly among unvaccinated people.

Fauci, like Chokshi, does not see Mu as a “urgent threat.” Despite the possibility that the variant could break through vaccine antibodies, he emphasized the significance of Americans continuing to obtain the vaccine, which he and the Biden administration saw as the best way for America to avoid COVID-19’s destruction.

“Remember, even if you have mutations that reduce vaccine efficacy slightly, immunizations are still quite effective against variants of that time,” Fauci said. This is a condensed version of the information.