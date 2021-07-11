Concerns about the council’s ties to a contentious property company that owes buyers £40 million

Two legislators have raised concerns about Liverpool City Council’s connection with a property firm that investors claim owes them more than £40 million.

North Point Global ( NPG) allegedly owing investors £40,700,000, according to the ECHO.

The money owing to buyers is split between four property schemes that were all part of the NPG umbrella. To launch the four principal programs across the north west, NPG developed a network of development businesses.

Property managers at delayed sites have been prohibited for an eight-year period.

Baltic House, North Point Pall Mall, New Chinatown, and the Element in Manchester were all halted by the associated corporations.

Former NPG director Antonio Garcia Walker, 44, was recently banned as a company director for eight years by the Insolvency Service. The Insolvency Service has banned Mr Walker for the third time as a former director of NPG.

Now, two Liverpool politicians have raised new concerns about Liverpool Council’s involvement with NPG.

Councillors Richard Kemp and Steve Radford have expressed their displeasure over a banner claiming that the Mayor was working in “partnership” with a real estate firm.

“Mayor of Liverpool working in conjunction with North Point Global,” said the banner that appeared outside the former Coconut Grove building in 2016. Demolition work is currently ongoing. A new residential development with a lot of potential is coming soon.”

After years of delays, the land was dismantled and sold to a development business.

According to Liverpool City Council, neither the mayor nor the council were aware of the banner, and the developer was ordered to remove it.

Cllr Radford, who represents Tuebrook and Stoneycroft and is the leader of the Liberal group, has spent years highlighting the situation of the ancient Coconut Grove building on Green Lane.

“At the time, some of NPG’s directors had already been tied to a string of bankruptcies,” he claimed. Many of my concerns about this topic have been ignored by the council. This enterprise appeared to be endorsed by the banner, which boasted of a”partnership” with the council, which must be frightening.”

Liverpool Liberal Democrat leader Cllr Kemp said: “The North Point Global banner issue is a prime example of the council’s sour relationship with this company, which spanned Tuebrook to actions as far away as Hong Kong.

