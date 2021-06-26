Concerns about the Australia deal are raised by Scottish and Northern Irish ministers.

Scotland’s and Northern Ireland’s rural affairs ministers have written to the UK government to express their worries over the Australia trade pact.

The two administrations believe the deal risks having a disproportionate impact on domestic farmers and producers in a joint letter to International Trade Secretary Liz Truss.

Boris Johnson and Scott Morrison, his Australian counterpart, revealed the post-Brexit trade deal last week.

However, UK farmers are concerned that Australian beef will undercut their prices.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon and her Northern Ireland Executive counterpart Edwin Poots have addressed a joint letter to the Scottish Government asking further information on the pact.

They want an urgent meeting with Defra officials on June 28 to discuss the accord.

“We have previously stressed to you, and we remain extremely concerned following the recent announcement, that the UK Government is signing up to a deal that will result in a sustained increase in imports of Australian agri-food produced to lower standards in terms of animal welfare and future environmental commitments,” the letter states.

Agriculture and food standards, as you are aware, are devolved responsibility.

“We have been clear that when there is an increase in Australian agri-food imports, tariff rate quotas that do not degrade over time must be used to regulate this.”

“We are particularly concerned about the scale of the quotas, which after 15 years correspond to 16% of UK beef consumption and 49% of UK sheepmeat consumption,” it says.

“Clearly, if Australian exports get anywhere near these levels, our agri-food sector will suffer a huge setback.

“We are unconvinced by statements that Australia will not export considerable volumes of beef to the United Kingdom or that it will seek to replace imports from other nations.

“Australia is a major exporter of beef, with the potential to grow exports even more in order to target the UK market.”

They claim that despite a non-regression guarantee on animal welfare standards, domestic producers will still be at a disadvantage.

According to the letter, they have “little faith that these concerns will be addressed.” (This is a brief piece.)