Concerns about services as Liverpool City Council exchanges a £65 million loan for a £107 million debt.

Politicians have voiced their displeasure with the revelation that Liverpool City Council would pay a £42 million penalty to repay a £65 million loan.

To save money, the council’s cabinet recently authorized a proposal to swap a £65 million loan for £107 million in debt.

According to a cabinet report, the local government chose to take on the higher debt in order to pay a lower interest rate.

The proposal is for a £65 million Lender’s Option Borrower’s Option (LOBO) loan with Commerzbank.

LOBOs allow the lender to increase the interest rate on the loan at regular intervals, and if the lender uses this option, the borrower has the option to repay the loan.

Senior council officers have now opted to replace the £65 million loan with a Public Works Loan Board (PWLB) loan over 45 years and pay a £42 million early repayment charge.

“This will discharge £65 million of long-term LOBO loans at 4.37 percent, replacing it with £107 million of funding at a projected beginning average interest rate of 1.06 percent,” according to the cabinet report.

The paper also explains why the city council chose to take on the larger debt.

“While it may seem counter-intuitive to replace £65 million in debt with £107 million in debt, the savings on interest charges is more than the premium charged to repay the debt,” it says.

According to the analysis, choosing this alternative will save the council £18 million.

The potential savings, however, are up to negotiation, according to the same report.

“Subject to a good resolution of negotiations with Commerzbank, we anticipate a saving of £37.4 million against the premium, which would typically be in the area of £80 million in this case,” the document states.

Prepayments with lower premiums are more likely to result in full-life interest savings.”

“LOBO loans, when first taken out, were a wonderful idea and produced flexibility and savings for councils,” said Councillor Richard Kemp, leader of Liverpool’s Liberal Democrats. They were mostly taken up in the first seven years of this century, and only a few have been taken up after then.

“Everything altered after the financial crisis of 2008 in ways that no one expected.”

