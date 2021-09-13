Concerns about online “chatter” ahead of the Jan. 6 rally prompt the Capitol Fence to be reinstalled.

Fears are growing ahead of a gathering planned for Saturday in support of fans of former President Donald Trump, who stormed the US Capitol on January 6, leading Congressional security officials to build a temporary fence.

Capitol Police said they are keeping an eye on the situation and are aware of “concerning online discussion” about the protest. It’s still unclear how many individuals are expected to come or whether domestic extremist groups like the Proud Boys should be expected.

Officials from the Department of Homeland Security said they aim to prepare better this time and avoid the mistakes of January 6. Trump supporters converged on the Capitol during the rioting, wreaking violence and destruction as they smashed through security gates and officers.

In a statement, Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger stated his officers “would uphold the law and not accept violence.”

The announcement came only hours after Manger and other security officials told congressional leaders on the preparations and plans for a temporary fence, which the Associated Press first reported on Thursday. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer stated as he left the conference that law enforcement is “ready for whatever might happen” on Saturday.

According to two persons acquainted with the preparations, police are ready for possible violent conflicts at Saturday’s march, as well as the likelihood that protesters will arrive with weapons. Officers are keeping an eye on hotel reservations, flights, vehicle rental reservations, and charter buses that are being chartered to transport groups to Washington.

“I believe they are well prepared, thorough, and competent, and I believe they are better prepared than before January 6,” Schumer stated.

The plan to temporarily build the fence around the inner perimeter of the Capitol complex was approved Monday by the Capitol Police Board, a three-person group of congressional security authorities. A similar fence was built shortly after January 6 and demolished in July. In addition, the board has declared an emergency, allowing the department to deputize outside law enforcement officials if necessary.

In a statement, Manger said, “We want to reassure everyone that these are temporary measures to protect everyone’s safety.”

Far-right extremist groups such as the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers have been rumored to be planning to attend next week's event, which is intended to demand "justice" for the hundreds.