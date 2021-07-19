Concerns about Jordan Henderson’s transfer have been raised by Liverpool fans.

After different rumours about Jordan Henderson’s contract at Liverpool and the likelihood of a departure with PSG and Atletico Madrid lurking, Liverpool fans were all saying the same thing.

He has established himself as one of the major personalities in Jurgen Klopp’s squad and has excellently succeeded in the daunting prospect of filling the boots of Steven Gerrard after ten years at the club with another two contracted at Anfield.

According to The Athletic, after conversations with representatives from both parties, no progress has been made with Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard, and he may be considering his alternatives.

Following this revelation, Dominic King, the Daily Mail’s North West correspondent, stated that negotiations had reached a “impasse,” implying that the talks had cooled.

The Liverpool supporters have expressed their displeasure with the reported situation, with some wishing to see the former Sunderland player finish his career in the Premier League.

Alarm bells were ringing among the fandom as the revelations rose to the surface with the season little under four weeks away.

In addition, given Georginio Wijnaldum’s transfer to PSG when his contract with the club expired, it’s unclear whether midfield recruitment is a priority.

Liverpool have been keeping an eye on Borussia Moenchengladbach’s Florian Neuhaus, a Germany international.

The Reds, on the other hand, elected not to activate the player’s £34.25 million release clause before it expired recently, possibly indicating that they are still considering their options.

Another option mentioned in trade rumours is Saul Niguez, although the Reds would face heavy competition, with Barcelona apparently interested in a swap deal involving Antoinne Griezmann for the Atletico Madrid star.

Henderson, who is now on sabbatical following the Premier League season and England’s run to the Euro 2020 final, has had a trophy-laden few seasons as captain, with his presence felt both on and off the pitch.