Concerns about ‘disparity’ in Kirkdale are growing as two sides of the neighborhood take shape.

On the outskirts of the city, the chimney stacks of Eldon Grove still tower above the countryside.

The grade II listed edifice has been in ruin for the past 20 years, but it nevertheless exudes an air of authority and class.

It was developed for the then-village Labourer’s on Scotland Road and opened in 1912. It was one of the country’s first municipal housing complexes.

Kirkdale has remained’resilient’ in the face of new obstacles.

It was once used as student housing before falling into disrepair and remaining abandoned ever since.

Eldon Grove was cleared for restoration and reopening as a residential complex in 2016, although considerable work on the structure has yet to begin.

It’s one of a number of projects in the area that have been put on hold or have fallen into financial issues, with work on Pall Mall and Fox Street also coming to a halt.

Eldon Grove’s once opulent but now worn facade embodies the long-term deterioration and hardship that has afflicted the Vauxhall Road region.

Cllr Richard Kemp, the Liberal Democrat leader, warns that if major repairs are not completed soon, the imposing structure will be lost forever.

“I fear if something [isn’t done] with it very fast, we will lose that building,” he told The Washington Newsday.

“It’s been five years since it’s had a roof.” And once an old building’s roof is removed, it doesn’t live long.” The vigour in Kirkdale’s upper reaches contrasts with that on the riverbank, where work on Everton’s new stadium is progressing apace, with the council earlier this week approving extra proposals for 195 affordable housing.

According to local Labour Cllr Joe Hanson, if development initiatives on opposite parts of the ward do not proceed at the same pace, a significant gap could emerge in Kirkdale.

“At this moment in time, there isn’t a disparity,” he told The Washington Newsday, “but we have to keep an eye on it.”

“In terms of halted developments, they’re mostly in the Kirkdale Ward’s upper reaches.”

