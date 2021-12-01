Concerns about COVID-19 keep migrants incarcerated as border courts close.

Nearly 30 migrants who have been detained for up to three months while awaiting legal hearings may have to wait even longer now that COVID-19 has essentially halted their pending court processes.

Hearings for misdemeanor trespassing charges filed by people who crossed the US-Mexico border will be postponed, according to the Texas Tribune, after two county officials tested positive for COVID-19.

Over 90 people who were scheduled to appear in court for the first time this week were unable to do so due to scheduling conflicts. These people were detained as part of Republican Governor Greg Abbott’s “Operation Loan Star” anti-illegal immigration sweep.

“They’re in limbo,” Amrutha Jindal, a Houston defense attorney whose firm represents many migrants whose hearings have been canceled, told The Tribune. “Because this is a temporary court, it doesn’t appear like they have the typical backup protocols in place that a traditional court system would have in the event of an incident like this.” Abbott empowered Texas’ Department of Public Safety (DPS) and National Guard to detain migrants for criminal trespassing. Communities around the border have seen their jails and courts pushed beyond their normal capacity since this edict was issued.

Officials in Del Rio, where a migrant caravan of about 15,000 Haitians was driven out in September, are straining to keep up with the fresh wave of arrests. Since November 7, when Lone Star went into effect, the city has seen almost 1,400 arrests. People are still coming, and the jail is suffering the consequences, despite the fact that they claim it has had some deterrent effect.

“Since Operation Lone Star started arresting all these people for human smuggling, the county has lost about a quarter-million dollars in revenue from the jail,” Val Verde County Sheriff Joe Frank Martinez told KXAN-TV, an NBC station in Austin.

Because these courts aren’t used to dealing with such a high volume of cases, The Tribune noted that mistakes have been made on a regular basis. Receiving an arraignment, in which one’s criminal accusations are given to them, is like “winning the jackpot,” according to one attorney. Because these migrants are detained for such a long period of time, defense lawyers “frequently” find themselves addressing legal difficulties that arose during the period following the initial arrest.

Kristin Etter, an attorney, said, "They were crushed."