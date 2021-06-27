Concerns about bus passengers have prompted a reconsideration of a new cycle path.

After a new cabinet member expressed reservations about the program, a controversial cycle path design that runs through part of Liverpool could be amended.

During the first lockout, a segregated bike lane was installed on West Derby Road as part of a larger plan to connect the city with cycle routes.

However, it has been met with opposition from some members of the local community, who claim that it is generating terrible traffic congestion and lengthy transit delays.

Last year, Tuebrook ward councillor Steve Radford said the program was put in place with little to no engagement with homeowners and was causing major issues.

Dan Barrington, a new cabinet member, told members of the council’s climate change and environment select committee that he had concerns about the scheme’s implementation.

“I’ve had a number of problems about this pop-up cycling lane, and I’ve requested a thorough review,” he added. In particular, I’d like to see a plan put in place that restores two inbound lanes.

“While encouraging active travel is crucial, we also need to do more to promote public transportation. I’m concerned about the impact this strategy has had on those who take this route by bus.”

The topic is one of several that will be debated at the meeting next Tuesday, including a separate motion criticizing the road’s state.

Councillors Radford, Joe Dunne, Billy Lake, and Peter Mitchell introduced the motion, which asks the council to “review the poor state of repair and surface of both West Derby Road and Breck Road /Townsend Lane and recognize and take steps to ensure the roadways are repaired for the benefit of all road users, motorists and cyclists.”

At the meeting, committee members will vote on it.