Concerns about animal welfare are raised by the NFU in relation to the UK-Australia trade agreement.

British farmers are concerned that the UK’s recently announced free trade agreement with Australia could jeopardize animal welfare regulations.

Boris Johnson said that the accord, which is the first to be negotiated from the ground up since Brexit, will benefit British farmers, despite concerns from the industry that cheaper imports might undercut them.

Because of the tariff-free deal, products including vehicles, Scotch whisky, and confectionary will be cheaper to sell in Australia, while British farmers will be safeguarded by a 15-year tariff-free import cap, according to Downing Street.

However, the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) has requested additional information on the protections available to UK farming enterprises, as well as concerns about possible food safety concessions.

“We will need to know more about any provisions on animal welfare and the environment to ensure our high standards of production are not undercut by the conditions of this deal,” NFU president Minette Batters said in a statement.

“The ultimate test of this trade deal will be whether it helps to move farming around the world onto a more sustainable basis, or whether it undermines UK agriculture and simply transfers the environmental and animal welfare effects of the food we eat.”

Similarly, the RSPCA warned that the arrangement might establish a “worrying precedent” and demanded assurances that import requirements would be comparable to those in the UK.

In Australia, it is permissible to mutilate sheep’s rear ends, while chicken can be cleaned with chlorine and nearly half of cattle are given growth hormones, according to chief executive Chris Sherwood.

“The UK should be proud of its animal welfare standards and fight to retain and improve them,” he continued, “but there is a risk that this will be sold out for the sake of a speedy trade deal.”

Mr Johnson stated that the trade agreement will adhere to the “highest possible” animal welfare standards, whilst Mr Morrison stated that Australian standards are “very high.”

Downing Street also attempted to assuage animal welfare worries, informing reporters that hormone-fed beef would not be permitted. (This is a brief piece.)