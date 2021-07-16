Concerns about a woman’s safety in her home have prompted police to surround the street.

After police were called to a property in Birkenhead over concerns for a woman’s safety, a 25-year-old male was arrested.

A man was detained on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon, affray, and obstruction of a police officer at a residence in the Woodlands in Birkenhead on the Wirral at around 1pm today, according to Merseyside Police.

Multiple police cars, some with flashing lights, and many police officers were visible in a video posted on social media that showed a heavy police presence along a street described in the post as The Woodlands.

“Officers attended a house on The Woodlands in Birkenhead, Wirral, at 1pm today, Friday 16th July, following concerns for a woman within the property,” a Merseyside Police spokeswoman said.

“A 25-year-old guy was also arrested on suspicion of affray, obstructing a police officer, and possessing an offensive weapon while on the property. The woman was unharmed.

“The man is presently being held in jail and will be interrogated by officers.”