Concerns about a massive NHS plan that will effect 2.5 million people in our region.

The NHS is about to undergo a huge transformation, with some fearing that a big overhaul would lead to increased privatization.

The NHS is currently organized into Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs), which plan and purchase healthcare services for their respective areas.

There are nine CCGs in Cheshire and Merseyside, one for each borough, but they are slated to be phased out in favor of a single ICS (Integrated Care System) that will contract NHS services across the entire 2.5 million-strong region.

The legislation is presently passing through parliament, but it should be in place by April of next year.

It is intended that by combining the several commissioning committees into one, more ideas will be shared across the region, health inequalities will be addressed, and the lives of the poorest people will improve the quickest.

Although a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care stated that “the NHS is not and will never be for sale,” some believe that the way Integrated Care Boards (ICBs), which will take over some of the current functions of CCGs, will operate will allow for far more private sector involvement in the running of the NHS.

Each ICB’s board would contain, at a minimum, a chair, a chief executive, and members from NHS providers, general practice, and local governments.

However, they have the option to form committees, with the possibility of sub-committees beneath them, which some believe may result in ICBs delegating funding to provider collaboratives, which may include the private sector, and giving them a greater involvement in the NHS’s operation.

Although NHS England would agree on the constitutions of ICBs and hold them accountable, critics have claimed that ICBs might give companies a considerably greater influence in NHS decision-making.

Several Wirral councillors have expressed worries about the impact of the switch to an Integrated Services System on care in the borough in recent months during public meetings.

Bromborough councillor Jo Bird was concerned that the shift to an ICS was more about balancing the books than protecting patients’ rights.

The Labour councillor pressed Wirral CCG chief executive Simon Banks for promises. “The summary has come to an end.”