Concerns about a £1 million deficit in the council’s finances.

Wirral Council is concerned that problems with a care provider would cause a £1 million hole in its budget.

Wirral Evolutions, a care service for persons with mental and physical impairments in which the council is the sole stakeholder, is unable to pay over £900,000 for services provided by the local authority, according to today’s meeting of Wirral Council’s Shareholder Board.

Wirral Evolutions will not be able to pay the money it owes the council for pension burden expenses and services like human resources this year, according to Shaer Halewood, Wirral Council’s director of resources.

Ms Halewood stated that the care company had previously paid these costs to Wirral Council, but that a number of factors, including the pandemic, had prevented it from doing so this year.

The council’s leader, Cllr Janette Williamson, said: “Given the apparent concerns with this company, there’s no timeframe at which we’re supposed to obtain this money if we do get it.”

“So it’s a genuine concern, particularly [given]the scenario we’re in with capitalisation,” Labour leader Ed Miliband added (a loan the government has given to the council to help it deal with pandemic pressures).

“We could be looking at a £1 million hole in our budget.”

In terms of the money being repaid, Ms Halewood believes that if the company can adopt a restructuring plan, it will be able to get back on its feet within five years and pay the money back, potentially in installments.

This, however, would be contingent on Wirral Evolutions’ plan succeeding and the council’s approval.

Furthermore, Wirral Council agreed in March to reduce by £500,000 the amount it grants Wirral Evolutions to operate care services.

Wirral Evolutions is undertaking big changes to cope with the lack of funds, including closing several of its centers and decreasing its employees.

However, due to the company’s inability to implement these improvements in a timely manner, as well as issues such as rising rent prices, the audience heard that Wirral Evolutions was seeking £230,707 in “transition assistance” from the council.

