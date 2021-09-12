Concerns about ’24-hour parties’ as students return for the new semester.

Liverpool benefits greatly from the presence of students.

Thousands of young people come to study and live in the city every year, benefiting the city both socially and economically.

There are, however, significant challenges for individuals who live among students in communities throughout the city.

In a sad tragedy, a teen fell four floors to her death.

These obstacles reached new heights at the end of the previous university semester, when a combination of the lifting of lockdown rules and the difficulty of traveling overseas caused students to stay in town longer and party harder than ever.

People living in high-student housing areas have been driven to despair by round-the-clock loudness, anti-social behavior, and trash strewn everywhere, according to a series of reports published in The Washington Newsday.

There were high-profile events, such as when a group of drunken university rugby players paraded down a quiet residential street, and other students got into a massive food fight early in the morning.

The loud partying at all hours has been the most bothersome for most inhabitants, with employees unable to sleep, elderly people disturbed, and families with children always agitated.

Picton in Wavertree and The Dales off Smithdown Road have had challenges for years, but most agree that the end of the last term was a new level of difficulty.

As a result of the increased number of complaints and reports, authorities in the area began cracking down on problem “party houses” in June.

Unfortunately, new students have already moved in ahead of the start of the new semester, and there are some concerning indicators for those who live nearby.

Sarah Maclennan is not anti-student; in fact, as a head of department at Liverpool John Moores University, she interacts with students on a daily basis.

However, having lived in The Dales for the past five years, she is at a loss for words and claims that the problems have persisted throughout the summer.

“In July and August, the new tenants who moved in days after the old tenants walked out began throwing parties,” she explained.

“I requested the tenants of one of the ‘party houses’ to come inside from the rear yard and cease shouting last Saturday.”

“The summary comes to an end.”