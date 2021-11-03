Concealed Carry Bans at NY Stadiums May Be OK, Gun Rights Lawyer Tells SCOTUS

According to the Associated Press, a gun rights lawyer who spoke before the United States Supreme Court on Wednesday suggested it may be okay if firearms were outlawed in select New York City subways and stadiums. The Supreme Court began hearing arguments on Wednesday in the state’s largest gun case in over a decade, as supporters seek to overturn a restrictive statute for gun permits.

On behalf of New York residents, Paul Clement argued that their right to carry a concealed weapon should be unfettered, but he was grilled by both conservative and liberal justices on the high court. While Chief Justice John Roberts was one of the critics of the law, he also asked Clement where he felt weapons should be prohibited, such as on college campuses and in locations where alcohol is dispensed.

Though firearms may stay prohibited in schools and government buildings, Clement believes that bars “may be a tougher case for the government.” According to the Associated Press, when questioned by Justices Elena Kagan and Amy Coney Barrett, he also admitted that it may be OK if weapons were outlawed on New Year’s Eve in the New York City subway system, Yankee Stadium, and Times Square.

The liberals on the court appeared inclined to let the state law stand, pointing on the disparities between rural areas and more densely populated cities and suburbs. Defenders of the law argue that overturning it will result in more weapons on the streets of cities such as New York and Los Angeles.

The court’s most recent key decisions on gun rights were in 2008 and 2010. These rulings established a right to keep a gun at home for self-defense on a national level. The court must now decide whether it is legal to carry a gun in public for self-defense.

Gun owners in most parts of the country have little trouble lawfully carrying their firearms when they go out. However, a half-dozen states, including California and other Eastern states, limit gun ownership to individuals who can demonstrate a compelling need for one. The justices could rule on whether the legislation, known as “may issue” laws, are constitutional.

