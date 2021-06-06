Compliments were how Philip used to raise the Queen’s spirits.

According to a former lady-in-waiting, the Duke of Edinburgh was a “heaven-sent consort” for the Queen because he would boost her ego by telling her how gorgeous she looked on their way to engagements.

Lady Prudence Penn wrote about Philip’s support for his wife in the July issue of Tatler magazine, which commemorates the duke’s life, which ended last month at the age of 99.

“I adored the way he would boost the Queen’s ego by telling her how gorgeous she looked on their way to an engagement,” Lady Penn, a former lady-in-waiting to the Queen Mother, said.

“He knew how to bring out the best in a woman, and I’m sure his counsel and encouragement were crucial in their relationship.

“In every aspect, I believe the Duke of Edinburgh was a heaven-sent consort for Her Majesty.”

Philip, she said, was one of the most practical men she’d ever encountered, and when she fractured her leg jumping off a wall, he wanted to inspect the scene to show her how she should have handled the issue better.

“Never launch yourself from a high wall, spin around to face it clutching the top and lower yourself with your hands,” Lady Penn said Philip advised her.

“With hindsight, of course, he was correct,” she continued.

On May 27, the commemorative July issue of Tatler will be available on newsstands and online at www.tatler.com.