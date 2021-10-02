Complaints over the new Gino D’Acampo restaurant’s closing time plans.

Some of Gino D’Acampo’s new Liverpool restaurant’s neighbors have objected to plans for it to stay open until 3 a.m. on weekends.

The restaurant is located in the former Liverpool The Washington Newsday building on Old Hall Street, which is now the new INNSiDE Liverpool hotel.

After The Washington Newsday moved to new headquarters across the street in St Paul’s Square in 2018, the hotel underwent substantial repairs and reopened in September.

The 17-story building houses the city’s second Gino D’Acampo restaurant, complete with a sky bar.

However, the restaurant’s proposals to expand its hours from midnight to 2am during the week and 3am on weekends have prompted a lot of concerns from residents in surrounding apartment buildings.

At a licensing and gaming subcommittee hearing next month, the eatery will have the opportunity to reply to the concerns.

A number of residents expressed worry to the council that the late opening would expose them to high levels of noise as well as anti-social behavior.

“This prolonged opening hours can only lead to trouble related to drinking in what is currently a tranquil portion of the City,” one objector wrote.

“In Brook Street and St Paul’s Square, there are residential structures whose quality of life may be harmed.”

Objectors also claimed that the closing time was out of step with other businesses in the area, citing a number of establishments that close at 11 p.m. or midnight.

“A music and alcohol license for the sky-bar till 03:00 is likely to cause public annoyance through serious noise disturbance to tenants of West Tower who have a close and unbroken line of sight/sound of the Innside building,” one neighbor said.

“It’s out of character with adjacent businesses; Panoramic 34 in West Tower, for example, closes at 11 p.m. Those with children or who work shifts may be especially sensitive to disruption.”

While many citizens acknowledged the importance that new enterprises provided to the community, many thought that this had to be balanced with the needs of inhabitants.

