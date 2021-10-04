Complacency could lead to a “sudden boom” of COVID cases over the holidays, according to Fauci.

If Americans get complacent ahead of the holidays, another COVID outbreak could occur, the nation’s top infectious disease specialist said on Sunday.

During an interview with “Face the Nation,” Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Americans, saying, “If you look at the history…of the different surges we’ve had, it’s come up, started to fall down, and then all of a sudden boom, come back up again.”

“As it comes down to it, we have the capability to make this happen. Specifically, through vaccination and mitigation, get down to a very, very low level,” he said.

Because of the pandemic, Fauci said it’s “simply too soon to say” whether holiday parties will need to be limited again this year, but he told “Face the Nation” that Americans must remain focused on reducing the number of new COVID infections and hospitalizations.

“We just have to focus on getting those numbers down and not attempt to jump forward by weeks or months and announce what we’re going to do at a specific time,” he continued. Let’s keep focusing like a laser on closing those cases. And we can do it by getting people vaccinated, as well as when boosters are necessary to get them boosted.”

Fauci’s reluctance to approve holiday family gatherings comes after the United States passed the 700,000 COVID-19 mortality mark last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, as new cases of the virus soared to over 43.6 million.

Fauci has asked Americans to get vaccinated in order to help the country return to normalcy, but he has not stated how many people in the country would need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to achieve immunity.

Over 185 million Americans, or 55.9% of the population, are completely vaccinated against the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The COVID vaccine is currently only available to persons aged 12 and over. Pfizer has requested for approval of a vaccination for children aged 5 to 11 years old, which is likely to be authorized in October. The COVID vaccines from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are both approved for use in people aged 18 and up.

The CDC also issued holiday celebration advice on Oct. 1, advising people to avoid indoor gatherings this holiday season in favor of virtual or socially separated outdoor activities.