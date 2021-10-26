Company public comments aren’t always the same as internal messages, according to Facebook documents.

The so-called “Facebook Papers” have disclosed a slew of alarming details about Mark Zuckerberg’s company, including multiple instances in which internal Facebook documents contained instructions to employees that contradicted some of the company’s public messages.

On Monday, Zuckerberg began his quarterly earnings call with a discussion of the stolen internal documents, attempting to downplay the significance of the discoveries.

“Good faith criticism helps us improve,” Zuckerberg added, “but my impression is that we’re witnessing a coordinated effort to selectively utilize leaked documents to present a false picture of our firm.” “The reality is that we have an open culture that fosters conversation and study on our work, which allows us to make progress on a variety of complex topics that aren’t unique to us.” While Zuckerberg and his communications team try to downplay the situation, tens of thousands of pages of internal documents leaked by former employee-turned-whistleblower Frances Haugen show how Facebook struggled to prevent the spread of misinformation, couldn’t stop human traffickers from using the platform, and conducted extensive research on the harm its services cause to young users.

Prior to the 2020 presidential election in the United States, Facebook issued a public statement outlining its efforts on election content since 2016. “Substantial investments” and collaboration with “experts and politicians to focus our efforts in the correct regions” were highlighted in the news release. The Facebook Papers, on the other hand, show how the firm failed to prevent the spread of conspiracy theories by fans of former President Donald Trump and did little to suppress hate speech.

After the brawl at the US Capitol on January 6, a manifesto titled “Stop the Steal and Patriot Party: The Growth and Mitigation of an Adversarial Harmful Movement” was created. According to the findings, Facebook should have done more to prevent the widespread distribution of messages from the “Stop the Steal” movement, which fueled the riots.

According to one document, an employee wrote on an internal message board, “We’ve been lighting this fire for a long time and we shouldn’t be surprised it’s now out of control.”

“I came here [to Facebook]intending to effect change and enhance society, but all I’ve seen is atrophy,” another person remarked. This is a condensed version of the information.