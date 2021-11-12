Commenters back a man who claims he enraged his ex-wife by buying her a new car.

Commenters are rallying around a man who claims he enraged his present wife by purchasing a new car for his ex-wife.

On Thursday, the man used the moniker u/CandyPopss to post his story in Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” section. The post has already received nearly 9,000 votes and over 1,600 comments.

He wrote in the article that his ex-wife worked as a stay-at-home parent during their 16-year marriage, and that she has “no education” and “very little employment experience” because they married “quite young.”

“She no longer receives alimony from me because she remarried,” the man explained, “thus halting the payments that were initially lifetime.” Unfortunately, the man’s ex-wife divorced her second husband, who does not pay spousal support.

She grabbed a waitressing job to make ends meet.

According to Nolo, alimony, also known as spousal support, is “a court-ordered payment from one ex-spouse to the other,” with the goal of ensuring that each spouse can satisfy financial demands throughout and after the divorce process.

Unless the spouses agree otherwise, a court determines whether alimony is necessary, as well as the “amount, frequency, and duration” of payments.

“Unless there’s a written agreement or court decision to the contrary, alimony normally terminates when the receiving spouse remarries,” said Nolo.

If the recipient is cohabiting with a new partner but is not married, alimony can be discontinued if cohabitation “substantially reduces the recipient’s need for assistance.”

However, “other states will terminate alimony regardless of whether the recipient’s economic condition is impacted by the cohabitation,” according to Nolo.

“She doesn’t make enough to actually do much of anything,” the man remarked of his ex-wife. She turned to him as a “last resort” after she fell behind on her expenses. “So I asked my wife, expecting her to say yes.” “She didn’t,” the man stated emphatically. “My ex and her automobile were involved in an accident nearly immediately after.” Not wanting to see his ex-wife “suffer,” the man decided to pay off her $77,000 medical bill, as well as give her money for bills and buy her a new automobile.

"When my wife discovered out," the man added, "she was furious." "She snapped and now refuses to speak."