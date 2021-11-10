Commenters are stunned after a viral post in which the husband refers to his wife as a “downer” during a cancer scare.

Readers have taken notice of one woman’s distressing predicament, and now the internet community is rushing to provide her advice and support. The post, which was shared on Tuesday in Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole” topic, recounted an anonymous woman’s likely cancer diagnosis—as well as her husband’s ensuing rage for allegedly “ruining” his graduation party with her emotional state. Thousands of people have liked the post, but the real action is in the comments, where the top-voted comment has received nearly 17,000 likes.

A cancer diagnosis, or even the possibility of one, can put a relationship under strain. While research on the subject is limited, a 2009 study of heterosexual relationships indicated that when a woman is diagnosed with cancer or multiple sclerosis, her relationship is six times more likely to dissolve than if her male partner is afflicted with the same disease. In other words, women who were unwell had a 20.8 percent probability of separation or divorce, but if the roles were reversed and the guy was sick, the partnership had only a 2.9 percent chance of ending.

Breast cancer runs in her family, according to the Redditor u/whysuchabuzzkill, so when her doctor discovered a lump during a normal screening, they accelerated her biopsy and arranged an appointment for her later that day.

Meanwhile, her spouse was celebrating his graduation with his college classmates at a bar. “Significant people were not invited,” he allegedly told her. She decided to meet him in the bar, despite the profoundly sad news. “They were doing her a favor and it was definitely short notice,” she wrote. “It was going to be a few hours before they could see me as they were doing her a favor and it was obviously short notice.” “I was a bawling mess, so my husband reluctantly agreed for me to come [and]wait for my appointment time with him at the bar.” “I arrived at the pub, was introduced, and despite being rather nervous, I felt I was pleasant to everyone and as talkative as I could be,” she explained. She left her husband and his buddies in the pub when it was time for her biopsy and mammography appointment. “It was terrible, but my doctor was there to help me.” This is a condensed version of the information.