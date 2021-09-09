Commemorations for the 20th Anniversary of 9/11: How the Date Will Be Marked This Year

Various commemorations, ranging from performances to exhibitions, are planned for this month, twenty years after the terrorist incident on September 11, 2001.

On September 11, 2001, members of the Al-Qaeda organisation, led by Osama bin Laden, carried out a terrorist attack. Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the attack, including all 19 attackers.

Al-Qaeda members hijacked four planes in the attack, two of which crashed into the World Trade Center’s twin towers in New York City.

A third plane collided with the Pentagon. Flight 93, the fourth plane, crashed in a field in southern Pennsylvania.

The primary commemorative activities are memorial ceremonies at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York City and the Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania on September 11.

We take a look at some of the other 9/11 commemorations that are taking place throughout the world.

Screenings of 9/11 Documentary Films

The Museum of the City of New York, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, will present a showing of two recent short documentary films about 9/11 and its aftermath on September 11 at 1 p.m. local time.

Chief, directed by Harvey Wang and Robert Maass, is based on the life of Bill Feehan, the highest-ranking and oldest New York City fire official died in the September 11th attacks.

The other video to be shown is Amy Schatz’s In the Shadow of the Towers: Stuyvesant High on 9/11, which looks at how events unfolded on September 11 through the eyes of Stuyvesant High School students. The school is a short distance from where the World Trade Center towers once stood.

Tribute to the 9/11 Boatlift

The New York Council Navy League will organize a “9/11 Boatlift 20th Anniversary Tribute” on September 10, with the goal of honoring the heroes who took part in “history’s largest maritime evacuation, the Great Boatlift of 9/11,” according to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum.

Ordinary Americans risked their lives to assist in the mass evacuation by utilizing their own boats and ferries to carry those trapped at the southern end of Manhattan following the 9/11 attacks.

The memorial service will begin at 1:00 p.m. local time at the American Merchant Mariners' Memorial in Manhattan's Battery Park.