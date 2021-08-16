Comedian Lee Mack is gearing up to take part in Soccer Aid alongside Usain Bolt and Wayne Rooney.

A documentary will follow comedian Lee Mack’s efforts to get in shape for the Soccer Aid charity football tournament.

On ITV, Lee Mack’s Road To Soccer Aid will follow him as he seeks to improve his footballing technique after missing three penalties in three prior Soccer Aid matches.

Former Olympic champion sprinter Usain Bolt, television presenter Paddy McGuinness, and former footballers Wayne Rooney, Gary Neville, Roberto Carlos, and Jamie Redknapp will all take part in the benefit event.

On September 4, the 10th anniversary edition of Soccer Aid, which raises funds for Unicef, will be held at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium.

According to a statement, Mack will meet “some notable friends, specialists, and sporting heroes to help him realize his objectives” in the 60-minute special documentary. It will also “examine how the generosity of the Soccer Aid audience has benefited children around the world as Lee learns more about the lives that have been impacted by Unicef’s incredible work.” During Soccer Aid Week, ITV will also screen On Yer Bike For Soccer Aid.

Former cricketer Freddie Flintoff will host the show, which will include ex-Olympic cycling champion Sir Bradley Wiggins and eight celebrities taking part in a two-wheeled challenge.

This Morning, Loose Women, Martin And Roman Weekend Best, and James Martin’s Saturday Morning will all air special programming in support of Soccer Aid this year.