Comedian During his UK tour, John Bishop adorably Facetimes his pets.

While he’s away from home doing concerts, Liverpool comedian John Bishop has revealed that he Facetimes his pets, including his dogs.

The 55-year-old, who was touring the country with ‘warm-up’ gigs for his Right Here Right Now tour in 2022, said on Instagram that this was the only way he could spend time with his beloved canine pals while on the road.

“Life on tour sometimes means facetime is the only way to talk to your dogs,” the Doctor Who star wrote in a message to his 760,000 followers.

The TV comedian is no stranger to sharing photos of his pets on social media.

With a quick peek at his social media, it’s evident he has more than dogs to keep track of at home, as he frequently shares anecdotes about himself and Angus the pig.

In one photo, the two are seen’making a brew together on a typical Saturday morning,’ while in another video, Angus is shown attempting to empty the dishwasher.

Sadly, earlier this year, he shared the tragic news that one of his English Bull Terriers, Biko, had died.

He posted a series of emotional photos on his Instagram account: “God, I adored him…thank you all for your warm sentiments from the entire family. He will be missed by all of us x” John and his wife Melanie welcomed another puppy, Stanley, the one he can be seen facetiming, into their family home a few months after losing the 15-year-old canine.

When they’re separated, the father-of-three isn’t the only one who uses Facetime to communicate with their four-legged companions.

Grace Dent, a BBC MasterChef critic, commented on the page, confessing: “I installed ring cameras to keep an eye on them while they slept. Only God has the authority to judge me.” “Rare look into comedian’s tour post show,” said fellow comedian Omid Djalili. “I even Facetime my mine when I’m not on tour,” another dog owner added. A fourth clarified: “When I call the cat on Facetime, he ignores me. That gives me great comfort. I feel as if I’m still at home…”