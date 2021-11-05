Combining medications may help youngsters with terminal brain cancer live longer.

DIPG (diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma) brain tumors slowed the growth of two established treatments for leukemia and melanoma cancer in the lab.

Scientists will conduct additional research before testing the combination in a clinical study on children, but they are optimistic that the medicine will be available soon.

DIPG tumors form in the brain stem and are extremely aggressive, affecting primarily children aged five to ten.

There is no cure for the disease, and the majority of children die within 18 months of being diagnosed.

The condition is uncommon, affecting just 20 to 30 youngsters in the United Kingdom each year.

Scientists from London’s Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) discovered that combining two current medications was successful against cells that had developed resistance to a single drug therapy in a new study.

MEK inhibitors are the medications in question, and they often function successfully against tumors before the cancer becomes resistant to treatment.

Researchers tested the MEK inhibitor trametinib in mice and discovered that it had little effect on its own.

Further research discovered that the enzymes MEK 1 and MEK 2 were implicated in the development of resistance.

The researchers next used dasatinib, a medication that inhibits these enzymes, in combination with trametinib to treat DIPG cells in mice.

They discovered that combining the two medications, each of which has a different mechanism of action, decreased tumor growth in cells that had previously been resistant to trametinib when administered alone.

The combination successfully slowed the growth of cancer cells growing on mouse brain tissue by more than 60%.

“We’ve grown up tumor samples from children with brain cancer in the lab to fully understand the biology of their disease,” Chris Jones, professor of paediatric brain tumor biology at the ICR, said.

“We now have a much better knowledge of how DIPG brain tumors mutate and how they can develop resistance to a single therapy treatment.”

“It has enabled us to identify what we believe will be a viable new combo treatment for this horrible disease,” says the researcher.

"Our findings will need to be confirmed in the lab, but we're confident in them."

