Colorado sues to have Mike Lindell’s allegiance revoked. Election Authority’s Tina Peters.

Democratic Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold has filed a lawsuit to have Republican Tina Peters, a friend of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, removed from her position as Mesa County’s top elections officer.

On Thursday, Griswold filed a lawsuit trying to deprive County Clerk Peters of her ability to handle elections in Mesa County. Former Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams and Mesa County Treasurer Sheila Reiner, Peters’ predecessor as county clerk, would be given responsibility for the county’s elections. Griswold explained that the change was essential because Peters was “unfit to serve” in the capacity during the November elections.

“My top objective is to ensure that Mesa County voters have access to safe and secure elections,” Griswold said in a statement. “With the election just around the corner, I’m taking steps to guarantee that the county’s election administration can provide excellent elections for Mesa residents. As Secretary of State, I will continue to provide the necessary support and oversight to guarantee that Colorado’s elections are free and fair.”

On May 25, Griswold claims that Peters or someone working for her purposefully turned off surveillance cameras monitoring Mesa County’s voting equipment. Peters allegedly authorized a man named “Gerald Wood” to transfer data from the computers and maybe tamper with them while the cameras were turned off.

Passwords allegedly acquired from the machines were later disseminated online by Ron Watkins, a proponent of the baseless conspiracy theory that former President Donald Trump’s 2020 election was stolen. Watkins was also featured in an HBO documentary earlier this year, which claimed he was the mastermind of the pro-Trump QAnon conspiracy theory.

The FBI and the state of Colorado are both looking into the charges against Peters. Since presenting at Lindell’s so-called “Cyber Symposium” in South Dakota earlier this month, she has reportedly avoided her home state. During her absence, officials moved to replace the allegedly tainted voting equipment. Lindell told Vice News that he is assisting Peters in hiding because he is concerned about her “safety.”

Peters claimed that Dominion Voting Systems was involved in the Colorado probe during her attendance at the symposium. Lindell, who is being sued by Dominion for $1.3 billion for defamation, has made unsubstantiated claims that Dominion helped “steal” the election by “turning” votes. This is a condensed version of the information.