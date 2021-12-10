Colorado Mountain is renamed after Native American Translator after dropping its derogatory moniker.

A federal commission has approved the renaming of what was once known as Squaw Mountain in Colorado, just weeks after the name “squaw” was formally declared a disparaging term against Native American women. It will be named after a well-known female Native American interpreter from the early 1800s in the area.

The mountain, which is located approximately 30 miles west of Denver, will be renamed Mestaa’hehe (pronounced mess-taw-HAY) Mountain in honor of a translator known as Owl Woman at the time who was in charge of mediating between Native Americans and white immigrants in southern Colorado.

The Algonquin word “squaw” originally only meant “woman,” but it has grown to be connected with racist and misogynistic insults on Native American women throughout time.

Last month, Deb Haaland, the first Native American in the United States Cabinet, formally labeled the term pejorative and stated that the government is working to rename landmarks and other sites associated with discriminatory phrases.

According to Colorado Politics, Northern Cheyenne Tribal Historic Preservation Office Director Teanna Limpy was a key champion for the name change, submitting a proposal for the name change that was unanimously approved by the federal panel.

In a statement, Limpy stated, “A disparaging name aimed to undermine the holiness and power of our ladies is no longer.” “Mestaa’hehe will continue to stand tall on that mountain for many years to come, serving as an inspiration to everybody and perhaps inspiring people to learn more about Indigenous cultures and languages.” The unanimous vote by the Board on Geographic Names of the United States Geological Survey on Thursday is part of a nationwide movement to address a legacy of colonialism and persecution against Native Americans and other people of color in the aftermath of 2020 racial justice rallies.

Squaw Valley Ski Resort in California changed its name to Palisades Tahoe earlier this year. The resort is located in Olympic Valley, which was previously known as Squaw Valley until the 1960 Winter Olympics were held there. For decades, local tribes had been requesting that the resort change its name.

The 11,486-foot (3,501-meter) mountain, which is located in the Arapahoe and Roosevelt national forests, is the first of several geographic name modifications that a legislative council is considering.

