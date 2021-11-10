Colombia’s President lists climate change as one of the problems with cocaine production.

Colombian President Iván Duque remarked that one of the major concerns with cocaine production is the environmental damage.

Duque told The Associated Press that he has high hopes for Colombia’s medicinal marijuana industry, and that promoting it is “a different story” than promoting cocaine.

According to him, cocaine manufacture has a “extremely large carbon footprint,” due to the use of a lot of petroleum and cement. Chemicals used in the processing are also discharged on the forest. “In Colombia, it takes two hectares of lush jungle to plant one hectare of coca,” Duque added.

Cannabis, according to Duque, is a potential for creativity, with Colombia and Israel, which allowed marijuana exports in 2019, working together to improve the globe.

Given his previous measures against narcotics, Duque’s stance on cannabis is out of place. When Duque was elected, he declared that drugs “destroy” families. He issued an order prohibiting drug possession in public places, overturning a judgement by Colombia’s Supreme Court of Justice that enabled Colombians to have small amounts of marijuana, cocaine, and other substances in their possession.

Duque has also stated that aerial removal of coca fields will restart. He has struggled to achieve that goal due to legal hurdles and farmers protesting in distant places.

In terms of the environment, Duque established the country’s first national anti-deforestation council and pledged to achieve deforestation-free status by 2030. He also voted in favor of a plan that will toughen penalties for environmental crimes.

At the recent United Nations climate change summit in Glasgow, he committed to turn 30 percent of the country’s land into protected areas by the conclusion of his presidency. National parks and government-run reserves now cover roughly 15% of the country’s area.

Apart from the environmental impact of cocaine production, there’s also the threat of murderous drug lords — one of whom was apprehended just last month on a US warrant — cartel violence, and the scattered remnants of the FARC rebel group, which have continued to fight despite a landmark peace agreement reached five years ago.

But, having just returned from the United Nations climate summit, where Colombia vowed to become carbon-neutral by 2050, and the launch of a Colombian innovation center in Jerusalem, Duque is in a good mood.