Colombian police actions during protests have been dubbed a “masacre” against civilians in a new report.

Colombian police activities during protests in September 2020 were described as a “massacre” against citizens in low-income communities, according to a new report sponsored by the United Nations.

During the protests on September 9-11, 2020, police murdered 14 individuals, including demonstrators who commandeered a bus and civilians using guns, according to the 182-page report. Officers were also caught on camera destroying private property. According to the report, 75 persons were injured by weapons during protests.

Protests erupted as images circulated on social media showing two cops holding and violently punching cab driver Javier Ordoez, 44, who had been drinking on the sidewalk, while an onlooker yelled for them to stop. Because to his injuries, Ordoez died that night. During the three nights of protesting, 17 police stations in the capital city of Bogotá were set on fire and destroyed by protestors.

According to the investigation, violence spiraled out of control because officers were unprepared to deal with big crowds and did not receive orders from their supervisors not to use guns when confronted with protestors in front of police stations.

“Everyone committed mistakes on September 9th and 10th, except the victims of this catastrophe,” said Carlos Negret, the report’s lead author and a lawyer and human rights expert. “Police used disproportionate force in their pursuit of the city’s poorest residents.” The report was commissioned by the city government of Bogotá last year. It also staged a ceremony to ask the victims’ families for forgiveness.

Over 90 witnesses, police officers, and family members of the victims were interviewed for the report. The United Nations provided both financial and technical support.

The findings come as Colombian police face increased scrutiny for their actions during protests, with various sectors calling for reform of an institution that has long been used to combat drug trafficking gangs and guerrilla groups in rural areas but is ill-equipped to deal with large crowds of civilians in cities.

Earlier this year, scores of people were killed in rallies over tax increases and inequality that included roadblocks and tiny pockets of violent protestors among generally peaceful crowds. According to Human Rights Watch’s investigation, police in Colombia may be responsible for 25 of the deaths.

