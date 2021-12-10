Collin Michael Williams, a former county employee, was found guilty of defacing a memorial to a black inmate.

On Wednesday, a former county employee in Oregon admitted to spray-painting a swastika on a pavement near a memorial to a Black man who committed suicide in the Clackamas County Jail.

According to Portland TV station KOIN, Collin Michael Williams, a white man, pled guilty to a second-degree bias crime, second-degree criminal mischief, misuse of a monument, and third-degree criminal mischief.

Williams worked as an engineering technician in the Clackamas County surveyor’s office, according to a Clackamas County official, and apparently quit immediately after his arrest. According to KOIN, the county was in the process of firing him.

Williams, 21, was arrested in August after he knocked over candles and destroyed framed images outside of a memorial outside the Clackamas County Development Services Building. The bond for Williams has been set at $100,000.

According to KOIN, the monument was part of a vigil for Jermelle Madison, who died from his injuries after a suicide attempt in his cell at the Clackamas County Jail in Oregon City in early July.

Williams allegedly threatened to deface Madison’s memorial on social media in August, according to Oregon City police. His message was as follows: “For good measure, I spray-painted a charming German windmill on the sidewalk. For the photo, send me a DM.” According to KOIN, Oregon City Police Chief Jim Band stated at the time that the event was being investigated as a prejudice offense. Investigators looked examined video surveillance footage from the time the memorial was vandalized and found Williams’ vehicle in the vicinity.

According to the TV station, Clackamas County Administrator Gary Schmidt remarked after the event, “We do not tolerate hate in our county.” “Hate crimes against anyone will not be tolerated.” For all four crimes, Williams may face up to three years and 30 days in prison and $20,000 in fines. On the 10th of January, he will be sentenced.

Lynette Madison, Madison’s grandmother, reportedly expressed her displeasure with the impending punishment, which she learned may include 90 days in jail and 60 months of probation.

“That is an act of xenophobia. They would have given him a lot more time if he had done that to a white man’s memorial if he had been a Black man “According to her, she stated. This is a condensed version of the information.