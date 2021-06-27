Collection of artworks from the 18th century that have been kept for the nation

The Mughal empire’s “extraordinary” collection of 18th century artworks has been rescued for the nation.

Captain Archibald Swinton (1731-1804) formed the collection, which includes paintings and lacquer work, while he was stationed in Bengal, north-east India, between 1752 and 1766.

The UK Government accepted it in lieu of inheritance tax from Sir John Swinton’s estate and awarded it to National Museums Scotland, with the collection settling £2,267,370 in tax.

The Nawabs, who ruled Bengal at the period, are depicted in the big paintings.

They were the local rulers under Mughal authority when Capt Swinton, an army surgeon, first visited them, but they later came under British rule.

During this period of power transition, the paintings are thought to have been given as diplomatic presents.

“I am happy that this outstanding collection of 18th century paintings and lacquer work has been rescued for the nation under the Acceptance in Lieu scheme,” said Friederike Voigt, principal curator for the Middle East and South Asia at National Museums Scotland.

“The Archibald Swinton collection is of remarkable historical and art historical value, and it will be an excellent addition to National Museums Scotland’s South Asian holdings.

“We are excited to preserve, research, and exhibit this extraordinary resource for the benefit of all of our visitors.”

The paintings, which are painted in an Indian miniature style and feature court scenes, a royal procession on horseback, and evening entertainment with music and dance, are lavishly decorated in minute detail of clothing and landscapes, set against rich gold and silver backgrounds, and feature court scenes, a royal procession on horseback, and evening entertainment with music and dance.

Capt Swinton, an Edinburgh-trained surgeon, arrived in Madras (now Chennai) in 1752 to work as an army surgeon.

He served in the East India Company’s army at the start of the company’s military expansion in India, and later became an interpreter for the company thanks to his Persian language abilities and knowledge with local customs.

He was sent as an agent to negotiate with local authorities on multiple occasions, including the Mughal emperor Shah Alam II, and he was successful. (This is a brief piece.)