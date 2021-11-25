Collecting the $26 million ‘Unite The Right’ settlement is difficult due to scattered, broke defendants.

The Associated Press reports that while nine plaintiffs who sued white nationalist leaders and groups over the deadly Charlottesville, Virginia event in 2017 won a $26 million judgment on Tuesday, it is unclear how much of the money would be recovered.

It’s unclear where much of the money now owed to the people who brought the lawsuit will come from, with several defendants already in prison for a variety of offences and others out of the public eye of the white nationalist movement, out of the movement altogether, or in hiding.

The lawsuit was launched in order to seek redress for the injuries and trauma suffered by counter-protestors during the historic demonstration.

At least three of the extreme groups cited in the complaint have disbanded, and several defendants claim they lack the financial resources to pay the $26 million judgment.

“I don’t have any assets. I don’t own anything. Blood cannot be extracted from a stone “Matthew Heimbach, along with another defendant, Matthew Parrott, co-founded the Traditionalist Worker Party. After Heimbach was arrested in 2018 and accused with assaulting Parrott, his wife’s stepfather, the neo-Nazi group began to disband.

Richard Spencer, one of the most well-known defendants and the man who coined the phrase “alt-right,” argued before the trial that his celebrity made it impossible to obtain funds for his defense and that the lawsuit was “financially ruinous.”

He also remarked on Tuesday that the movement he helped popularize is now a “completely broken institution with dysfunctional individuals,” and that he is dissatisfied “with a lot of it.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Heimbach, a single father of two young sons who works in a factory and lives paycheck to paycheck, said he is a single parent with two young sons. “Just wasted $20 million trying to play Whac-A-Mole with public figureheads,” he remarked of the plaintiffs’ lawyers who sued him. Spencer described the litigation as “very costly” and a “big burden.”

The term “alt-right” was coined by Spencer to represent a loosely linked fringe movement of white supremacists, neo-Nazis, and other far-right extremists.

Andrew Anglin and Robert “Azzmador” Ray are two defendants whose whereabouts remain unknown.

Anglin, the founder of the neo-Nazi website The Daily Stormer, has not paid any of the money owed to him. This is a condensed version of the information.